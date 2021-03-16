Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.