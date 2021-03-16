Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:THBR opened at $11.36 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 1,344.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 163,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 783,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

