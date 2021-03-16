Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Tiger Brands stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.