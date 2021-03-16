TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 1376982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

