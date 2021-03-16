Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,010,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,152,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $212.39 million, a PE ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Titan Medical by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

