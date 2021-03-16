TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $149.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMXXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TMXXF traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $109.85.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

