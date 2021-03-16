Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.