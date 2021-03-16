Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$27.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,751,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,022,461.60. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

