Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.91.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$25.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.78. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$27.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,265,003.93. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.