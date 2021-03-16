Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $174.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

