Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 917 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

