Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,970 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,864% compared to the average daily volume of 221 put options.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CL King downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of PVH opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

