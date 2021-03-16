Traders Purchase High Volume of Frequency Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,896 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,671.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,194 shares of company stock worth $6,411,224. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREQ stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.