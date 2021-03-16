Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.19.

Several analysts recently commented on TREVF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

