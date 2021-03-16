Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 21,866 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.