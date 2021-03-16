Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of United Fire Group worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

UFCS stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $879.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

