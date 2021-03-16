Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Monro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monro in the third quarter worth $451,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Monro by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Monro stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

