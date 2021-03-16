Trexquant Investment LP Has $467,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

