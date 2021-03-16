Trexquant Investment LP Invests $397,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the third quarter worth $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter valued at $479,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NYT opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

