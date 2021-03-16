Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

