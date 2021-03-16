Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $415,000 Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,683 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $2,456,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,374 shares of company stock worth $21,999,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

