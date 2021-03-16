Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 9,440 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Byline Bancorp worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

