Trexquant Investment LP Takes $453,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

