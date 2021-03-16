Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.