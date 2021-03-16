Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Trillion Energy International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc in April 2019.

