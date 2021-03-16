Truegame Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $96,011.20 and $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 87% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

