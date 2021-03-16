Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF remained flat at $$51.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 283,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.