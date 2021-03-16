TTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00650451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025754 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035142 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

