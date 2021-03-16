Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 774,890 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $3,466,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKC. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

