Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 11th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tuscan has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

