U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $761,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

