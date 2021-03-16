U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $5.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 739,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

