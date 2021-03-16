Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 42.7% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

UBSFY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,616. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

