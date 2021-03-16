UBS Group Upgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

DOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of DOMO opened at $65.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domo by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

