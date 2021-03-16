Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $355.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $316.16. 10,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.79. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.