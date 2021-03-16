Ultiledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,758.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $31.17 million and $111,758.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

