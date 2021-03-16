UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in February

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the February 11th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

