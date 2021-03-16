Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.62. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

