United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.57. 22,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,445. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $323.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.