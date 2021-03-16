UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,941. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.19. 21,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,834. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.69. The firm has a market cap of $334.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

