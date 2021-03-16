Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $744.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

