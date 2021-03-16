US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

