Utrust Achieves Market Capitalization of $309.22 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Utrust has traded 72% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $309.22 million and $47.36 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00662378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

