VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 1,326,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

