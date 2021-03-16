Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $18.30 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VALE. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.24 on Friday. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

