Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Cut by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. 1,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

