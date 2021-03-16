Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VIG opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

