Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

