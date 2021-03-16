Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.