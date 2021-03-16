Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

